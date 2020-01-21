International Game Technology Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 14,914 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,439% compared to the average daily volume of 969 put options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 3,247.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 44.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 348.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

