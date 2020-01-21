Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,187 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,979,000 after acquiring an additional 76,599 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,405,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 388,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total transaction of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $600.03 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $616.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $591.01 and a 200-day moving average of $546.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.12.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.31.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.