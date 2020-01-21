Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $605.31.

Shares of ISRG opened at $600.03 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $455.15 and a one year high of $616.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $591.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,638.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $12,121,895. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

