Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 265.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 26,629 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,210,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1176 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

