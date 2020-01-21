Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) and Solar Senior Capital (NYSE:SUNS) Head to Head Contrast

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) and Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Solar Senior Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Solar Senior Capital pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solar Senior Capital has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and Solar Senior Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital $39.81 million 7.22 $13.81 million $1.41 12.70

Solar Senior Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.1% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Solar Senior Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Senior Capital has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and Solar Senior Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr 0 0 0 0 N/A Solar Senior Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solar Senior Capital has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.09%. Given Solar Senior Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solar Senior Capital is more favorable than Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr and Solar Senior Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr N/A N/A N/A Solar Senior Capital 35.72% 8.59% 3.98%

Summary

Solar Senior Capital beats Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio. The fund was formerly known as Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust was formed on April 24, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans. The fund prefers debt investments between $5 million and $30 million in companies with EBITDA between $20 million and $60 million.

