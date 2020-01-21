Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Investors Bancorp by 351.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 207,792 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 32.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 238,243 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 47.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 176,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

