ION (ION) Price Reaches $0.0403 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. ION has a market capitalization of $503,003.00 and $14.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ION has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,367,521 coins and its circulating supply is 12,467,521 coins. ION’s official message board is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

