iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after buying an additional 7,027,477 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after buying an additional 1,542,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,869,000 after buying an additional 657,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,558,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,737,000 after buying an additional 641,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,558,000 after buying an additional 553,849 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.86 and a one year high of $53.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

