iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Boosted by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Shares of TIP opened at $117.10 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $118.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

