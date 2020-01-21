J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Cowen

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $118.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $120.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Knight Equity cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.32.

JBHT opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.00.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,350,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,512,766,000 after buying an additional 6,466,645 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,881,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9,936.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,146,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $927,510,000 after purchasing an additional 119,590 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

