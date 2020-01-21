J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Credit Suisse Group

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JBHT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a 200-day moving average of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $12,022,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,350,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.