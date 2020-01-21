Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €80.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €80.00 ($93.02) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FME. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €79.11 ($91.99).

FME stock opened at €68.86 ($80.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion and a PE ratio of 16.38. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12 month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.32.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

