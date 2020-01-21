Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Baozun in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baozun’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $35.56 on Monday. Baozun has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 3.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Baozun by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Baozun by 61,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Baozun by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

