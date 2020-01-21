Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) to Underperform

Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Ion Beam Applications stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday.

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

