Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.13.

OHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

NYSE OHI opened at $43.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.26 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 88.16%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $2,106,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,868,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,529,000 after buying an additional 3,345,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 225.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after buying an additional 1,904,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,995,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,842,000 after buying an additional 1,686,492 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after buying an additional 1,016,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,907,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,351,000 after purchasing an additional 600,319 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

