Jefferies Financial Group Raises UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Price Target to GBX 1,200

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UTG. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UNITE Group to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,085.71 ($14.28).

LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,274 ($16.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,238.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.14. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 851 ($11.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

