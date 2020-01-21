Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €165.00 Price Target for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €141.43 ($164.45).

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €146.40 ($170.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a 52-week high of €146.50 ($170.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €140.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €136.09.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

