Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $743.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.74 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

NYSE BXP opened at $139.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.80. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $119.24 and a twelve month high of $140.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,245 shares of company stock valued at $21,132,052. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,422 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.