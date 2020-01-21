Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

HFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.77.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,909 shares of company stock worth $2,844,988 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 936.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 36,728 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 350.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 352.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

