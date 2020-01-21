Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Easterly Government Properties Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEA. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.47, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.62. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 61,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $200,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,350.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $619,200 in the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

