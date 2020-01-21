Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

MMP opened at $64.37 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,922,000 after acquiring an additional 635,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,699,000 after acquiring an additional 254,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,846,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 543,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

