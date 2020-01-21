Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Prologis Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Prologis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLD. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.18.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $94.27 on Monday. Prologis has a 12 month low of $63.28 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,862,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,021,000 after buying an additional 7,514,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Prologis by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,336,000 after buying an additional 3,763,203 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Prologis by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after buying an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 530,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.