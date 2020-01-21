Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.00 ($32.56).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of JEN opened at €23.82 ($27.70) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €25.69 and a 200-day moving average of €24.84. Jenoptik has a one year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a one year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.