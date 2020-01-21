JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.53.

JBLU opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $46,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock valued at $255,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

