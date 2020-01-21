Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $2,939,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 181,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 131,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

