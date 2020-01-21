JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Scout24 (ETR:G24)

Scout24 (ETR:G24)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.50 ($79.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.60 ($83.26) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scout24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €60.86 ($70.77).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €61.75 ($71.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €39.76 ($46.23) and a 12 month high of €62.35 ($72.50). The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of €58.55 and a 200 day moving average of €53.52.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

