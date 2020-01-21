JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) Announces GBX 10 Dividend

JPMorgan Russian Securities Plc (LON:JRS) announced a dividend on Monday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JRS opened at GBX 793.50 ($10.44) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 691.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 685.46. JPMorgan Russian Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 6.94 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 787.92 ($10.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $365.07 million and a P/E ratio of 7.36.

About JPMorgan Russian Securities

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

