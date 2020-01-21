Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JUN3. Morgan Stanley set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.64 ($28.65).

ETR:JUN3 opened at €20.82 ($24.21) on Monday. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a fifty-two week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $999.36 million and a PE ratio of 11.66.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

