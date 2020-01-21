K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SDF. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Independent Research set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of K&S in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.96 ($15.07).

Get K&S alerts:

SDF stock opened at €10.20 ($11.85) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.88. K&S has a 52-week low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a 52-week high of €18.61 ($21.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.