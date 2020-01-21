Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on February 14th

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $104.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.39.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 8,456 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $923,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 5,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

