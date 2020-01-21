Kala Pharmaceuticals’ (KALA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KALA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

