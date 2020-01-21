Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 67,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 519,508 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.