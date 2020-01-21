Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $190.00 at UBS Group

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KSU. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.39 and a 200-day moving average of $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $168.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

