Kepler Capital Markets Raises Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target to GBX 160

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price target raised by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hays from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 165 ($2.17) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC raised their price target on Hays from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hays in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 169.55 ($2.23).

LON:HAS opened at GBX 165.60 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 174.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05. Hays has a 52 week low of GBX 131.80 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 186 ($2.45).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

