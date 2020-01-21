Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €290.00 Price Target for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €350.00 ($406.98) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €282.75 ($328.78).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €310.25 ($360.76) on Friday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €292.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €279.01.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

