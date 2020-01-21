KERING S A/ADR (PPRUY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS: PPRUY):

1/16/2020 – KERING S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

1/15/2020 – KERING S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – KERING S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/8/2020 – KERING S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/26/2019 – KERING S A/ADR was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2019 – KERING S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2019 – KERING S A/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25. KERING S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

