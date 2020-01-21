Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.13-0.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-121 million.Key Tronic also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.08-0.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.41. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Key Tronic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

