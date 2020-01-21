KeyCorp Boosts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $260.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $243.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.99.

BABA stock opened at $227.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day moving average of $184.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 120,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

