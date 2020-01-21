Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.34. The stock had a trading volume of 190,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.03 and a 200 day moving average of $136.90. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

