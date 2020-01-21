Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGX. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.56 ($70.42).

KGX stock opened at €61.08 ($71.02) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.82. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

