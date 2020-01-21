Koninklijke Philips (PHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PHG opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

