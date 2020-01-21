KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Vopak NV is a tank terminal operator. The company is engaged in the storage and handling of oil products, liquid chemicals, gases, bio fuels and vegetable oils. It operates primarily in Netherlands, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia; Americas and Global LNG. Koninklijke Vopak NV is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of VOPKY stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74. KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

KONINKLIJKE VOP/ADR Company Profile

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including product tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines, as well as provides access to road and rail networks.

