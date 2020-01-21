Kuverit (KUV) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Kuverit has a total market cap of $73,424.00 and $5,171.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Kuverit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Kuverit

Kuverit is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,664,900,405 tokens. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io.

Buying and Selling Kuverit

Kuverit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

