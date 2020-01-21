Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total transaction of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.80.

LRCX stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.45. The company had a trading volume of 44,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.65 and a fifty-two week high of $307.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.