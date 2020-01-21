Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $90.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 24.84%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,168 shares of company stock worth $1,663,079 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

