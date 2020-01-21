Lamprell (LON:LAM) Price Target Cut to GBX 60

Lamprell (LON:LAM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamprell from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of LON:LAM opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Monday. Lamprell has a 52-week low of GBX 20.20 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 69.60 ($0.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $119.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.05.

About Lamprell

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication and Engineering, and Services.

