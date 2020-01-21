Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 850 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lancashire to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Investec raised Lancashire to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 725.70 ($9.55).

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 753.25 ($9.91) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 755.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 717.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7,532.50. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48).

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

