Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 800 ($10.52) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 735 ($9.67).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Land Securities Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 947 ($12.46) to GBX 897 ($11.80) in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered Land Securities Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 784 ($10.31) to GBX 957 ($12.59) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 859.29 ($11.30).

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 971.40 ($12.78) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 967.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 881.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.11%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.