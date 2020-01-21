Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,080 ($14.21) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 957 ($12.59).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 739 ($9.72) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank cut Land Securities Group to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Land Securities Group to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 990 ($13.02) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 859.29 ($11.30).

LON LAND opened at GBX 971.40 ($12.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of -23.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 967.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 881.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.11%.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

