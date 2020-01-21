Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Lantronix stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 million, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Lantronix had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $65,556.54. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $82,208. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 80.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $266,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lantronix by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $1,599,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

